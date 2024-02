MR CLAUDIUS CITRINE GABRIEL better known as DORLIE SAM, UNCLE SAM, PINCHA and BOOGINS of Coulls Hill died on Monday January 29th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 3rd at the St John’s Spiritual Baptist church, Coulls Hill. The Service begins at 1pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.

