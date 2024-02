MR TELESFORD CORNEILUS QUASHIE better known as LIMBS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Questelles and Belair died Sunday December 17th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Thursday February 22nd at the St. Paul’s Methodist church, 5714 Avenue Street. The body lies at the church from 4:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related