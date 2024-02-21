Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves visited schools within his constituency yesterday, as he continues to celebrate thirty years as Parliamentary Representative for North Central Windward.

A Special ceremony was held at the South Rivers Methodist School, where students presented cards made by them to Prime Minister Gonsalves.

Principal of the North Union Secondary School, St. Clair DaSantos also at the ceremony thanked the Prime Minister for his contribution to the constituency.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is grateful for the bonds shared with residents of the constituency.

