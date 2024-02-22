A 21-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s Under-20 Team left home yesterday for the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Qualifiers in Trinidad and Tobago where they will compete in Group D.

The Tournament from tomorrow to 2nd March, will include 27 teams and will be played at five different venues in Central America and the Caribbean.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in Group D with Canada, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago. The young Vincentian footballs will play their first match against Trinidad and Tobago Under-20 tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium at 7.00 p. m.

The squad comprises Devon Morgan, Jermaine Jarvis, Triston John (Goalkeepers); Dimitri Thomas, Leence Benjamin, Amaro Charles, Joe-Naldo Payne, Tyrique Stephens, Lazaro Lynch (Defenders); J’Quan Glasgow, Juemar Luke, Mac Kellie Ferdinand, Sebastien Alexander, Emroy Edwards, Kirkney Franklyn (Midfielders) and forwards, AJ Delpesche, Steven Pierre, Isiah Charles, Frankroy Cain, Logan Cozier and Kentre Gordon.

The Management team is Dr. Roen Francis (Manager), Wayde Jackson (Head Coach), Richard Hayde (Assistant Coach), Urtis Blackette (Goalkeeping Coach), Shadel Cyrus (Mental Fitness Coach), Shevon Smith (Physiotherapist) and Michael Stowe (Team Doctor).

