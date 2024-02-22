Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship Close Day 1

Wicketkeeper/batsman, Romaine Morris narrowly missed out on a maiden first-class hundred for Jamaica against Barbados Pride yesterday, the 1st day of the third round of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaica Scorpions won the toss and batted first. They finished the day on 269.

Jamaica Scorpions were 113-5 when Morris went to the wicket, and remained unbeaten on 97 not out including 10 fours and 3 sixes. Carlos Brown made 40 and Kirk McKenzie also scored 40.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican was the best bowler for Barbados Pride. He took 5-62, while fast bowler, Jair McAllister took 3-69.

At the close of play yesterday, Barbados Pride were 15 without loss in reply.

At Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were dismissed for 137 in their 1st innings by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Jyd Goolie made 30 to lead the batting for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Left-arm, fast bowler, Collin Archibald took 3-28 for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis had 3-38, off-spinner, Rakheem Cornwall finished with 2-5, with left-arm, leg-spinner, Daniel Doram also taking 2 wickets at the cost of 32 runs.

In their reply, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 105-1 with Kieran Powell 54 not out, and Mikyle Louis 32.

At Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana Harpy Eagles 175 (Ronaldo Ali Mohamed 30, Matthew Nandu 28, medium pacer, Joshua James 4-43, fast bowler, Johann Layne 2-27, and left-arm, leg-spinner, Joshua Bishop 2-31). The West Indies Academy 96-4 (Rashawn Worrell 34, Joshua Bishop 33 not out, off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair 4-32)

At Chedwin Park in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners had a 1st innings total of 204 against the Windward Islands Volcanoes after Demario Richards 46 and Damel Evelyn 43 top scored.

Leg-spinner, Darel Cyrus finished with 6-72 for the Windward Islands Volcanoes, and medium pace, Gilon Tyson took 3-32.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes faced 4 overs before the close of play and were yet to score.

