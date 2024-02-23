1046 cases of child abuse reported between 2020-2023

Between 2020 and 2023 there have been 1046 reported cases of child abuse.

That is according to Minister of National Mobilization Social Development, Family and Gender Dr Orando Brewster, who was responding to a question during yesterday’s sitting of the House of Assembly.

Dr Brewster provided a breakdown of the figure and explained that in 2020 there were 381 reported cases, 234 in 2021, 190 in 2022 and 241 in 2023.

The Minister noted that in 2020 the age range that was most affected were children between the ages of 11-14, in 2021 8-10, in 2022 8-10 and in 2023 11-14 years.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of National Mobilization Social Development, Family and Gender are conducting several programs for parent and guardians who are found guilty of abuse.

Dr Orando Brewster listed some of the program offered while responding to a question in the Parliament yesterday.

Minister Brewster further added that two at risk homes will be established for at risk boys and girls.

