Results of the third round of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship

The Windward Islands Volcanoes, Barbados Pride, Guyana Harpy Eagles, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes came away winners in the third round of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship last weekend.

At Chedwin Park in Spanish Town, Jamaica, The Windward Islands Volcanoes defeated Combined Campuses and Colleges by 8 wickets.

The scores: The Windward Islands Volcanoes 395 and 128-2, Combined Campuses and Colleges 204 and 315.

Barbados Pride beat Jamaica Scorpions by 4 wickets at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The scores: Jamaica Scorpions 269 and 292, Barbados Pride 389 and 176-6.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana Harpy Eagles won from the West Indies Academy by 221 runs.

The scores: West Indies Academy 162 and 207, Guyana Harpy Eagles 175 and 415-7 declared.

And at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes gained a 4-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

The scores: The Leeward Islands Hurricanes 318 and 165-5, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 137 and 342.

