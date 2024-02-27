Obituaries MR MARCUS GARVEY BAPTISTE Noel February 27, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR MARCUS GARVEY BAPTISTE better known as OLD ROGERS of Greiggs died on Saturday February 3rd at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 25th at the Bascombe Cemetery at Greggs from 2pm. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MS YVONNE JOAN FRANCIS JOHNNext: MRS LORNA HARRY Related Stories MR BERTRAM NATHANIEL PORTER 1 min read Obituaries MR BERTRAM NATHANIEL PORTER February 27, 2024 MR WINTLE BAPTISTE 1 min read Obituaries MR WINTLE BAPTISTE February 27, 2024 MRS EMALINE CECELIA FORDE 1 min read Obituaries MRS EMALINE CECELIA FORDE February 27, 2024