MRS LORNA HARRY of Peruvian Vale formerly of South Rivers died on Tuesday February 13th. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 9th at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, South Rivers. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery. The Van Grace will leave Peruvian Vale Junction at 10am to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

