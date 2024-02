MRS EMALINE CECELIA FORDE better known as EMO (M-O) of Paget Farm, Bequia died on Thursday February 22nd at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 3rd at the Ephesian Tabernacle Church, Paget Farm. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Paget Farm Cemetery.

