MR WINTLE BAPTISTE better known as JAH-ROOTS of Gomea died on Saturday January 13th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday February 27th at the Glad Tiding Tabernacle Church, Gomea. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related