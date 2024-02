Daniil Medvedev beats Russian-Kazakhstani in Men’s Singles Tennis Tournament Round

Russian, Daniil Medvedev is through to the Dubai Open Men’s Singles Tennis Tournament Round of 16 after he beat Russian-Kazakhstani., Alexander Shevchanko in straight sets yesterday.

It was Medvedev’s first match since losing in the Australian Open Final in a 5-set thriller against Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Melbourne last month.

It was a comfortable progression for the top seed and defending champion, Medvedev who won 6-3, 7-5.

