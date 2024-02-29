2024 Dry Season anticipated to be severely dry

The Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture says this year’s Dry Season which is currently ongoing has been forecast to be a very severe dry season.

This statement was made by Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence, who is therefore urging the public to desist from starting bush fires.

Providence said while they have already observed a number of bush fires taking place they are continuing to monitor this situation very closely.

Providence stressed that when people light bush fires it has severe negative impacts on the environment and resources such as water which become very limited during severe dry conditions.

He is also appealing to members of the public to desist from lighting bush fires as this also has negative impacts on the health of people with respiratory illnesses.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related