PM Gonsalves continues to advocate for the US to reconsider its diplomatic relations with Cuba

The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to advocate for a shift in the government of the United States’ position against Cuba.

The government of Cuba recently asked the United Nations for assistance from their food program due to a lack of food in the country.

The government of Cuba cited blockades and embargos preventing Cuba from trading with the United States, as the reason for their worsening economic problems.

And, in 2022 the Biden led administration added Cuba to a list of countries they say were not “not cooperating fully” in the battle against “terrorism.”

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves stated that by this time, the United States should be aware that Cuba is not a sponsor of state terrorism.

The Prime Minister further noted that SVG cannot make its foreign policy a prisoner of the politics of the United States.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted however, that despite Cuba facing a worsening economy they have increased scholarships offered to SVG and are still assisting in other professional areas.

