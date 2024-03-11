Indian Government pledges assistance to local spice production

The Ministry of Agriculture is moving towards the production of spices with support from the Government of India.

This was one of the areas discussed by Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar and Non Resident High Commissioner of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Shankar Balachandran, during his recent visit here.

The High Commissioner gave the commitment that his Government will assist Farmers with the production of Spices.

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has welcomed the partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and India.

Photo credit: Embassy of India

