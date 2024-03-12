Haitian Prime Minister tenders resignation amid heightened tensions

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry tendered his resignation last evening further intensifying the crisis in the Caribbean nation.

His resignation came in the wake of an emergency meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in Jamaica yesterday, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

Speaking at the Press Conference, CARICOM Chairman and President of Guyana Dr Irfan Ali said that Haiti is on the brink of disaster and quick and decisive action must be taken.

Dr Ali said that a consensus must be reached on their support for the Haitian people and the decisions made at the meeting will have to be in the interest of the Haitian people.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness said that despite the effort of CARICOM, Haitians and the international community to find a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis the situation continues to worsen.

Prime Minister Holness said that it is clear that Haiti is at a tipping point and CARICOM, regional and international partners are deeply concerned.

Prime Minister Holness stated that Haiti needs new cohesive, domestic resolve and requisite support from its partners.

The Jamaican Prime Minister said that the United Nations Security Council approved multinational security support mission to Haiti, is a critical and necessary first step to restoring basic law and order.

Over the past few weeks gangs in Haiti have teamed up to take over the capital and, they recently stormed a major prison and freed 3700 of the prisoners. At least 12 persons were killed in the raid.

