Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has highlighted a number of issues surrounding the sale and acquisition of Balliceaux.

Dr. Gonsalves was speaking on NBC Radio this morning on several matters of national importance.

The Prime Minister reiterated that no alien land holding license will be granted for the development of Balliceaux.

Dr. Gonsalves said if a voluntary agreement cannot be reached for the purchase of the island, the government will then pursue acquisition.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves has emphasized the importance of Balliceaux and the Garifuna history in shaping this country’s identity.

Minister Gonsalves was at the time speaking on the second day of the 11th International Garifuna conference yesterday which focused on the topic “Balliceaux: Representation of Reparatory Justice for Indigenous People in the Caribbean”.

Minster Gonsalves said the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has invested heavily in the descendants of Joseph Chatoyer through a number of projects and initiatives.

