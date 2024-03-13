SVGCC opens applications for Associate Education programme

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) has opened applications for its Associate in Education programme.

The programme will be offered by the SVGCC’s Division of Teacher Education – DTE known as the Teachers’ College.

The SVGCC said the Associate Degree in Education programme offered for the 2024 intake include the options of studying Primary Education and Secondary Education with (Majors in English, Science, Mathematics, Foreign languages and Minors in-History, Geography, Social Studies).

Persons who wish to apply for enrollment in the Primary Education option should meet the requirements of having 5 CSEC/O’levels including Mathematics, English, Science and a Social Science.

The SVGCC said those who wish to apply for enrollment in the Secondary Education program should possess five (5) CSEC/O’levels including Mathematics, English and CAPE/ GCE/ Associate degree pass in major and a grade one CSEC pass in minor.

Persons who wish to apply for the programme should visit the SVGCC website for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related