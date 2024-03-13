World Consumer Rights Day will be celebrated this Friday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will join its global community in observing World Consumer Rights Day on Friday March 15th.

As a result, several matters relating to consumer affairs were discussed on NBC Radio’s Talk yuh Talk program this week.

Director of Consumer Affairs and Internal Trade, Clarence Harry outlined the vision and mandate of the Consumer Affairs Division.

World Consumer Rights Day is being observed with the theme “Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related