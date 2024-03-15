Minister of Finance describes Munroe Scholarships as remarkable new chapter in the education revolution

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has described the new initiative between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Monroe College as a remarkable new chapter in the education revolution.

A Memorandum of Understanding for a first-generation scholarship program was signed this week for full tuition coverage for successful students.

Minister Gonsalves says the program will provide first-generation scholarships to fifty Vincentian students.

He says this is part of the Government’s thrust to provide more opportunities for young people to pursue tertiary education.

Minister Gonsalves says this program will cost the Government a significant amount of money.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related