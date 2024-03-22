Accountant, Otashie Spring of Georgetown is the New President of the St Vincent and the Football Federation.

Spring won the Election with 19 votes in front of large crowd at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall here in Kingstown last night.

He dethroned last year’s President Carl Dickson who finished with 4 votes.

The 1st Vice-President is Dominique Stowe, 2nd Vice-President Yosiah Dascent, and 3rd Vice-President is Dwight Roberts.

The Committee Members elected are: Dwight Baptiste, Yoland London, Tyokie Daniel, Deptor Culzac and Koyand Horne.

