SVG Economy expected to benefit from upcoming Rotary Club District Conference

There is an expected positive economic impact for St Vincent and the Grenadines for the upcoming Rotary Club District conference.

Chair of the Rotary Club District Conference Shafia London said that it has been estimated that the economic impact would be in the millions.

London pointed out that more than 350 Rotarians would be in the island, contributing to the economy, for the conference which is scheduled for April 17th to the 20th.

