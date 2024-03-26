Inland Revenue to implement property tax arrears enforcement program

This year the Inland Revenue Department will embark on an island wide property tax arrears enforcement program.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department Kelvin Pompey told NBC news that over the years there is less than a 50 per cent compliance rate of persons paying property taxes.

He said that the process of notifying persons of their property tax bill does not get through to the owners of the properties for various reasons.

Pompey previously disclosed that over $40 million is owed by Vincentians for property taxes.

Pompey says that persons do not pay property taxes because there is an absence of consequences for failure to pay.

So from April 1st, the IRD would embark on its island wide sensitization property tax arrears enforcement program

Pompey pointed out that if there is no compliance for within a certain time they would be doing necessary enforcement to recoup outstanding property tax.

By the middle of this year an online system set up by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to file taxes would be in place.

According to the Comptroller of the IRD Kelvin Pompey the IRD is currently working on a new system.

Pompey reminded persons to file their personal income taxes before the deadline, especially with the online system being inactive.

