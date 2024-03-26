Lauders and Greiggs community walk about and town hall postponed

The scheduled walk about and Town hall hosted by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force scheduled for Thursday 28th in Lauders and Greiggs has been postponed.

Speaking on the Police on the Beat Program on NBC Radio Sergeant Stephen Billy said the new date for the walk about and town hall meeting is now Thursday April 4th.

The community walk about and Town hall meeting are being hosted as part of the police mandate to improve community relation and community policing.

