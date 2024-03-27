More than fifty female entrepreneurs were involved in a Women’s Empowerment Project showcase yesterday hosted by the Taiwanese Embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Women’s empowerment Project paves the way for participants to access further financing to develop their businesses

Taiwanese Ambassador to SVG, Her Excellency Fiona Fan says she is pleased with the progress made with the Women Empowerment Project

Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster had high commendation for the Women involved in the project.

