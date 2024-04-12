Ministry of Health on a course to strengthen mental health services

Chief Medical Officer CMO Dr. Simone Keizer -Beache says the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is working on strengthening its Mental Health Services.

Dr. Keizer- Beache made the statement while speaking in NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

The CMO says although a lot of progress has been made, there’s more work to be done.

Dr. Keizer-Beache also spoke of the importance of community involvement with regards to caring for the mentally ill.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related