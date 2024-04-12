Poultry Farmers receive Broiler Chicks under the Food Insecurity Project

More than eight thousand Broiler Chicks have already been distributed to Poultry Farmers under the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Focal Point for the Project Colville King says significant progress is being made through the project, which aims to enhance food security locally.

He says the Ministry will continued to provide the necessary support to the Farmers.

The Food Insecurity Project is jointly executed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and the Economic Planning Division within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

