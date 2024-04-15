Preparations for the Rotary Club’s District 70-30 progressing well

Planning for the Rotary Club’s District 70-30 Conference has been progressing well so far.

Chair of the Rotary District Conference Shafia London told NBC News that the Rotary Club is ready to welcome almost 400 Rotarians to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

London said that persons have already arrived locally for the conference which will take place April 17th to the 20th.

London said there’s a packed list of activities for the conference, beginning with an opening ceremony at the Kingstown Baptist Church on Wednesday.

This is the first time, St Vincent and the Grenadines will host the Rotary Club District Conference.

