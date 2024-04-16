Air Adelphi to offer chartered flights connecting SVG, St.Lucia and Martinique

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Carlos James has welcomed the announcement of new flights connecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia and Martinique.

Airline operator, Air Adelphi, announced the launching of charter services connecting Martinique, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent commencing this week from Monday April 15th 2024.

The Air Adelphi service will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering convenient travel options between the destinations.

With Air France flying direct from Paris to Martinique weekly, Minister James noted the Air Adelphi connections will significantly boost travel to the destination particularly from the French market and will facilitate visitors coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Minister James said “This is welcoming as it facilitates a particular niche of visitors to SVG, including those coming to indulge in the yachting tourism sector, while opening up additional markets and gateways to Europe,”.

