MR CHRIS ELEAZAR JOHN better known as UNCLE CHRIS formerly of Stubbs and Prospect died in the USA on Saturday March 23rd at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 21st at the Church of God of Prophecy, 2134 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, New York. The service begins at 4:00 pm. The body will be cremated.

