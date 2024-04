MR GODWIN MONTGOMERY KING better known as KING-MAN of Paraquita Bay, Tortola and San Souci died on Tuesday March 26th at the age of 65. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 4th at the Diamond New Testament Church of God at noon. There will be a viewing at 11:00 am at the Earlene Horne Square. The body will be cremated.

