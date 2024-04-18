A majority of Employers have complied with the increase of the minimum wage, since it came into effect on March 1st.

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was discussing a range of issues on NBC Radio yesterday.

The Prime Minister is urging employers who have not yet complied with the changes to do so.

The Prime minister had announced that effective March 1st, no full-time worker in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive a salary of less than 50 dollars a day.

This will ensure that workers make at least one thousand EC dollars a month.

