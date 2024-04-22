SVG joins the world in Earth Day celebration

St Vincent and the Grenadines joins the rest of the World today in commemorating Earth Day.

This year Earth Day is celebrated under the theme “Planet vs Plastics” which was selected to highlight the urgency of addressing plastic pollution and its impact on the planet.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning, Director of Forestry Services, Fitzgerald Providence said because of the chemical makeup of plastics it remains in the planet for a long time.

Providence said there continues to be a problem with the disposal of plastics in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

