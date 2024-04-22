Unicomer or Courts St. Vincent Limited has been ordered to pay more than 12 million dollars in unpaid taxes to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that the decision was delivered in the Appeals Court of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on Wednesday April 17th.

The Prime Minister said the sum of 12.66 million dollars is now closer to 20 million dollars

Prime Minister Gonsalves stressed the importance of being vigilant in the collection of taxes.

And, the Prime Minister has commended the Comptroller and Staff at the Inland Revenue Department for winning the Appeal Court decision over unpaid taxes.

And On Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke about the additional fifty million dollars which will be made available to the Government through the Saudi Development Fund.

