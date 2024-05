MS KA-VITHA REN-NUKA SA-NITA NIMBLETT better known as VASHTI of Byera died on Friday April 26th at the age of 44. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 18th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

