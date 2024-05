MS O-SANNA ESTHER WILLIAMS better known as SAN-NA of Byera Village died on Thursday March 21st at the age of 39. She was a Former worker at Flow. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 11th at the Gorse Apostolic Faith Mission Church. The body lies at the church from 11:30 am. Open tributes and worship begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery

