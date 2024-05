MR NE-BUT BRISTOL better known as NE-BUT ARCHIBALD of Lauders, Lowmans Windward died on Wednesday April 24th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 19th at the Lowmans Windward Seventh Day Adventist church. The Service begins at 2pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.

