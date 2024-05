MRS MARGARET WILSON better known as MAMA of Redemption Sharpes formerly of Chateaubelair died on Tuesday April 30th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 19th at the St. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church, Newtown Village, Old Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

