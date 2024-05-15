The ICC Trophy arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Project Coordinator and Chief of Mission of the local committee for Cricket World Cup T. Michael Findlay says there is a big program of activity planned for the trophy tour.

Findlay says the trophy will be in the country for three days and will travel to Bequia in The Grenadines, Troumaca on the leeward side of the island and the Black Point Tunnel on the windward end.

The trophy tour will also be coupled with activities for the launch of Vincy Mas 2024.

