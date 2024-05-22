Minister James to deliver keynote address at Sustainable Islands Summit

This Country’s Minister of Tourism and Sustainable Development, Carlos James, will deliver a keynote address at the Global Sustainable Islands Summit tomorrow at Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The May 21st to 23rd Summit, is co-hosted by the Government of Prince Edward Island and Island Innovation.

It is a premier event dedicated to advancing sustainable development on islands around the world particularly in the areas of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the gathering brings together a diverse group of professionals, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to discuss and explore innovative solutions and advancements in sustainable energy.

Minister James’ presentation will feature the travel industry as a catalyst for transformative action on innovation and sustainable practices on a global scale.

Minister James’ visit to Prince Edward Island takes place a week ahead of the Fourth Global United Nations Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) Conference in Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves heads St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ delegation, which includes Tourism Minister Carlos James; St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to the United Nations – H.E Inga Rhonda King; Director of Economic Planning – Recardo Frederick; Director, Sustainable Development Unit – Janeel Miller-Findlay; Climate Change Advisor – Edmund Jackson and Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Janeel Drayton.

