The Argyle International Airport (AIA) hosted its First ever full scale Emergency Simulation Exercise last Friday.

Operations Officer at the AIA, Allen Providence tells NBC News, this exercise is a requirement set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which aims to enhance the airport’s preparedness and response capabilities in the event of a disaster.

Providence says the exercise involved a coordinated response from emergency responders, including the police, medical personnel and AIA staff.

Providence says the Emergency Simulation Exercise was a success and it involved a simulated aircraft accident scenario at the airport.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation (ECCA) was present to observe and evaluate the exercise.

