The Government is considering making May 21st a public holiday in honour of the Spiritual Baptist Community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at a Media Conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the call was made by members of the Spiritual Baptist Organization and he is willing to support this issue.

The Prime Minister however said the matter will be taken to Cabinet for consideration.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says if all goes well, May 21st next year will be recognized as a public holiday.

