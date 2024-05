MR DONALD I-FILL VICTORY better known as BAN-LAN and SHERIFF of Mala Village, Sion Hill died on Friday May 3rd at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 1st at the Faith Evangelistic Outreach, Roseau, Sion Hill. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

