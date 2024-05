MS ANNEL NORMA STEPHENS nee PATRICK formerly of Villa, Glen died in the UK on Wednesday April 10th at the age of 62. A funeral Service takes place on Friday May 31st in the UK at 10:30am UK Time, A Service takes place in St Vincent on Saturday June 15th at the Glen Christian Church at Noon. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

