Latest News Special Report – Tuesday May 28th 2024 NBC Admin May 28, 2024

Local Non-Governmental Organization, Action Bequia, recently hosted a Filmmaking Workshop targeting the youths of Bequia.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/FILM-WORKSHOP-REPORT.mp3