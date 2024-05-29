Windward Carnival 2024 activities to continue this weekend

The Windward Carnival activities program for 2024 will continue this weekend with a Kids Bonanza and Kiddies Carnival.

The event is scheduled to take place this Saturday June 1st at Sea View Garden Beach Club in Georgetown running from 12pm to 8pm.

The Windward Carnival says during the activity, there will be an extensive amount of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy including Bouncy Castles, Candy Land and Costume Mascots among others.

