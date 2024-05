The On Tour Calypso Tent will launch its 2024 Calypso Season tonight at the Russell’s Auditorium

President of the Calypso Association Earl Cabba Bennett says the Tent is expected to feature an 18-member cast.

Meanwhile … the new Leader of the On Tour Calypso Tent Elvis Abbey says the tent is coming with a different focus for Vincymas 2024.

