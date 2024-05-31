Faith Word Ministries to launch counseling initiative for vulnerable youths

The Faith Word Ministries located at Dauphine will commence counselling sessions, for Vulnerable and Abused Teenagers at its newly established Home For Vulnerable Youths also known as the Academy, beginning Saturday, June 1

The Academy initiative is being spearheaded by the Anointed Radical Mighty Youths (ARMY), an arm of the church which deals with Youth Ministry and developmental issues.

President of ARMY, Dr. Racquel Crease says while they encountered some minor setbacks, they are now ready to serve the Vincentian population with Free Counselling Sessions.

She says they will also be housing 200 vulnerable and abused teenagers at the academy.

Dr. Crease says they wanted to ensure that everything was in place to assist the youths physically as well as build their lives spiritually, before officially opening the Academy.

She says the ARMY is excited to begin the counselling sessions to be able to help the nation’s troubled youths.

