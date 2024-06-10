Obituaries MR ALFORD CAMERON EDWARDS NBC Admin June 10, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint MR ALFORD CAMERON EDWARDS better known as SHARK HEAD of Mahoe Village, Lowmans Hill died on Tuesday May 18th at the age of 77. The funeral service and Burial takes place on Wednesday June 12th at 10:30 am. Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: MS VA-NETT KYDDNext: MRS ROSECLAIR VENITHA JOSEPH THOMAS Related Stories MR RIL-WORTH BOSSANO FINDLAY 1 min read Obituaries MR RIL-WORTH BOSSANO FINDLAY June 10, 2024 MS COREEN HULL 1 min read Obituaries MS COREEN HULL June 10, 2024 MS ENA VERONICA SANDY 1 min read Obituaries MS ENA VERONICA SANDY June 10, 2024