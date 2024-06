MRS ROSECLAIR VENITHA JOSEPH THOMAS better known as TANTY ROSE of Carrierre died on Tuesday May 28th at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 22nd at the Streams of Power Church, Carrierre. The body lies at the church from 11:00 am. The service begins at noon. Burial will be at the Windsor Cemetery, Evesham.

